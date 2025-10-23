Ice skating at Cheshire Oaks. | Submjtted

A ‘unique’ ice rink is coming to Cheshire Oaks this week, as the designer outlet launches its full programme of festive events.

This year’s Christmas offerings include a traditional winter village, towering Ferris wheel, family film screenings and Oaks on Ice — the outlet’s much-loved open-air skating experience.

The rink will feature a ‘unique twist’ — a one-of-a-kind ice path that winds around the outlet’s iconic oak tree.

Children as young as four can skate with aids available and the rink is also fully wheelchair accessible with carers able to skate free of charge.

Beyond the rink, the outlet’s Winter Village will be filled with seasonal treats and warming drinks, while the Ferris Wheel offers panoramic views over the festive lights.

Cheshire Oaks On Ice opens this Friday (October 24) and will run until January 4, 2026. Bookings are available from 11.00am until 9.00pm on weekdays, and 10.00am to 9.00pm on weekends. Weekday bookings are available from 10.00am during October half-term and Christmas break.

Tickets are available here.