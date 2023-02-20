Paying tribute to the Swedish supergroup, Waterloo: The Best of ABBA is going on tour and will be heading to Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena for one night only later this year.

The jaw-dropping two hour show comes to Liverpool on November 10. An arena-scale production, it boasts stunning visuals, dazzling costumes and breath-taking choreography, with a live cast and band that will guide you through 50 years of ABBA.

All of the band’s greatest tracks are expected to be performed over the course of the show. These monster-hits include the likes of Waterloo, Mamma Mia, Voulez Vouz, Dancing Queen among numerous others.

Waterloo: The Best of Abba in Liverpool - how to get tickets

The first Waterloo: The Best of Abba presale event will get underway through O2 Priority on Wednesday (February 22). This begins at 10am and you can register for the tickets through the official O2 website .

Presale tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster and Live Nation at 10am on Thursday (February 23). To sign up and for further details, visit the Ticketmaster website .

General sale for tickets gets underway at 10am on Friday (February 24). These can be purchased through Ticketmaster .

Waterloo  The Best of Abba Tribute Show