Hugely popular comedy The Salon returns with a brand-new standalone story for a new stage show.

Get your rollers at the ready, as the premiere of a new comedy sequel is coming to St Helens Theatre Royal this autumn. In The Salon - the Sequel!, stage and radio star Leanne Campbell reprises her original role as Carol in the new show.

Leanne told LiverpoolWorld: "Because this is a sequel, it's a little bit more up-to-date with the goings-on in the world. So, even if you've never seen the first play, you can come in and watch it. It's a brand-new production, brand-new storyline, and a lot of the things you see on the news and on social media will all appear in this, and you will laugh your socks off."

Leanne will be joined on stage by a line-up of acting talent, including Brookside's Sarah White, who told us: "My relationship with my hairdresser is longer than my relationship with my husband, and I've been married for 26 years. There's a lot of loyalty there, and also, we know each other’s secrets."

The new show is designed to work as a standalone story, so audiences don't need to have seen the original to enjoy and follow the action.

It's Hollyoaks' star Darren John Langford's first time performing at the St Helen's venue. He told us: "It's my first time at The Salon, it's my debut and also at the Theatre Royal in Saint Helens. I haven't worked there before. I've auditioned there before but never got the job, so my star has been rising for a very, very long time.

Hugely popular, The Salon made its debut at St Helens Theatre Royal in 2009 and went on to return in 2011 and 2017, along with transferring to Liverpool's Epstein Theatre in 2018. The new show is written by Drew Quayle, produced by Regal Entertainments and directed by Chantelle Nolan.

The Salon – The Sequel! will run until Sunday, 13 October.