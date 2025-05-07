We're hoping this year's Run For The 97 will be the biggest ever

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The annual Run For The 97 offers a chance for participants to honour those lost in the Hillsborough disaster.

The annual Run For The 97 is taking place later this month after first being held in 2015.

Last year's event marked the 10th year of the community legacy fun run in Stanley Park, attracting 1,500 participants who walked, jogged or ran in memory of those who lost their lives at the Hillsborough tragedy.

Once again, one of this year’s official charity partners is Jamie Carragher’s 23 Foundation. Our video journalist, Emily Bonner, spoke to the former Liverpool player and pundit ahead of the charity event.

Jamie Carragher. | LocalTV

Jamie said: “It's good for everyone to get out, get a little sweat on, do a 5k. 5k is enough, isn't it? It's enough for me, anyway. Not for my wife - she likes to run marathons - but, for me, 5k is a good little run.

“And the time of the year that we do it, the good weather normally comes out.. it should be a good event and we're hoping for maybe the biggest numbers that we've had.”

The LFC Foundation is also an official charity partner for the Run For The 97. Former goalkeeper and LFC Foundation Ambassador, Chris Kirkland told us: “People know now about the history of Hillsborough, obviously, and the 97 and how special it is.

“To be able to put something on to remember them, to honour them and their families, it's so special. It’s the 11th year now and it gets bigger each year. We had nearly 1,500 last year. and hopefully, there'll be a lot more this year.”

Run For The 97. | LocalTV

The fun run remembers the 97 football fans who lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster in 1989. The event also remembers the families of the 97 and the survivors who've tirelessly fought for justice with the utmost dignity and continue to do so through their campaign for a Hillsborough Law.

Hillsborough Law campaigner, Margaret Aspinall, lost her son James in the tragedy. She told us: “This Run For The 97, it's not just about the 97, it's about the people who suffered that day as well.

“It's about the survivors, some of them today are still suffering. It's about getting all people involved as much as they can because there's a lot of people suffering. You know, they have their issues, private issues as well. They go to the Run For The 97, they make friends, they can talk to people and I think that makes a hell of a difference.”

This year's Run The 97 will take place on Saturday, May 24.

Watch Emily’s full video above for more.