Popular West End musical Come From Away has announced a UK tour and is coming to Liverpool’s Empire Theatre next year.

West End musical Come From Away has announced a UK tour with a number of dates, including in Liverpool. The hit stage show, which has won four Olivier Awards, has been at the Phoenix Theatre in London from February 2019 until January 2023.

Now, theatre-goers around the country will get the chance to see it. Come From Away is based on events in the Newfoundland town of Gander during the week following the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York, when 38 planes containing 7,000 passengers were diverted to the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The characters in the musical are based on, and share the names of real life Gander residents and the stranded travellers they housed and fed. The musical shows the bond that residents and those stranded grew over time.

Most Popular

The tour will run for over 10 months, kicking off in spring next year. It will visit Liverpool Empire Theatre for 11 days in March 2024. Below is a round-up of all of the dates and how to get tickets to see the show.

When is Come From Away at Liverpool Empire Theatre

Come from Away will be in Liverpool from March 12 to March 23, 2024.

How to get tickets

Tickets to see Come From Away as it embarks on a mammoth UK tour can be purchased from the official website . Some tickets are currently already available whilst some areas may have to wait.

Come From Away UK tour - full list of tour dates