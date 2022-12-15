Must see shows and activities this festive season.

Carols by Candelight

Raymond Gubbay presents Carols by Candlelight at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on Tuesday, 20th December. A concert of carols and seasonal classics, staged in full 18th Century costume in an evocative, candle-lit setting. From Joy to the World to The Holly and the Ivy, plus carols for all to join in and enjoy.

Advertisement

Makers Market

Most Popular

The Makers Market returns to St Lukes on Sunday, 18th December. With the North West's finest makers, bakers and creators. Expect an array of art, craft and street food. This event at the Bombed Out Church is not ticketed.

Aladdin at the M&S Bank Arena

The pantomime where all your wishes come true, Aladdin, is coming to the M&S Bank Arena from Friday 16, until Thursday 29th December. Starring Coronation Street's 'Connor McIntyre', Radio City's Leanne Campbell and Bippo the clown'. This magical pantomime features dazzling dance routines, beautiful costumes and amazing special effects.

Advertisement