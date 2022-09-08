Liverpool Theatre Festival, George Ezra at the M&S Bank Arena, World Shotokan Karate-Do Championships, Chris De Burgh at The Philharmonic and more.

The weather set to be overcast but dry heading into the weekend, so get out there and explore.

Liverpool Theatre Festival - Bombed Out Church

Liverpool Theatre Festival

The third annual Liverpool Theatre Festival runs until Sunday, 11 September, with shows performed daily outdoors within the walls of the historic St Luke's Bombed Out Church. The festival boasts its most extensive programme yet, featuring variety and cabaret, comedy, opera, drama, musicals, family shows, and drag acts. The line-up includes shows which have already wowed audiences at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

🎟️ Tickets and information on liverpooltheatrefestival.com 📍Leece St, Liverpool L1 2TR (Google maps)

George Ezra - M&S Bank Arena

George Ezra pictured on stage at the Glastonbury music festival this year. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA

Multi-platinum selling, musician George Ezra is coming to Liverpool on Tuesday 13 September. The singer of hits such as Shotgun, Paradise and Green Green Grass will be performing at the M&S Bank Arena. Ezra has had two albums, reaching number one in the UK and winning the 2019 Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist.

🎟️ Tickets and information on mandsbankarena.com 📍King's Dock, Port of Liverpool, 16 Monarchs Quay, Liverpool L3 4FP (Google maps)

Are You Messin’? - The Bluecoat

Katie Schwab’s tactile workshop at Bluecoat. Image: Bluecoat

Are you messin’? It is an exhibition at The Bluecoat featuring work by leading UK artists that is designed to be touched and explored. You can get hands-on with artworks in this interactive exhibition. During the summer holidays, a special programme of free workshops, performances, and storytelling will take place within the exhibition. That runs until Sunday, September 18.

ℹ️ More information on thebluecoat.org.uk📍8 School Ln, Liverpool L1 3BX (Google maps)

Chris de Burgh - Philharmonic Hall

Chris de Burgh is coming to the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on Monday, 12 September. Image: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

Chris de Burgh is coming to the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on Monday, 12 September. Chris will be performing live on guitar and piano, songs from his new album, The Legend of Robin Hood and many of his hits from throughout the years. He has sold over 50 million albums and performed in venues worldwide.

🎟️ Tickets and information on liverpoolphil.com📍Philharmonic Hall, Hope St, Liverpool L1 9BP (Google maps)

World Shotokan Karate-Do Championships 2022 - M&S Arena

The World Shotokan Karate-Do Championships are coming to the M&S Bank Arena. It’s taking place on September 10 and 11 with over 750 competitors from 32 countries. This is the second time the event has taken place in the city, with the event in 2013 proving to be a great success.

🎟️ Tickets and information on mandsbankarena.com📍King’s Dock, Port of Liverpool, 16 Monarchs Quay, Liverpool L3 4FP (Google maps)

Tickle the Ivories Festival - Liverpool ONE

Liverpool ONE has welcomed back its much-loved piano festival, Tickle the Ivories, giving both budding and professional musicians a platform to showcase their skills. The ten-week-long event, which runs until September 11, encourages local talent to get involved and fill the streets of Liverpool city centre with sounds from classical through to dance music. The pianos are free to use.

📍Sugar House Steps, South John Street, St Peters Square, College Lane and the Galleria.

Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder - World Museum

The exhibition is being shown in Liverpool first before anywhere else in the UK.

A thrilling new interactive exhibition exploring the world of science within the universe of Doctor Who. The star of the show will be the TARDIS technology room where fans can learn about time travel and if it could become reality through science. There will be a monster vault in which creatures from decades of the show, such as Daleks, Cybermen and Weeping Angels, are analysed as if they were real. That runs until October 2022.