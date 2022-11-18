Here’s everything you need to know about award-winning musical Wicked ahead of their visit in Liverpool in 2024.

Wicked will embark on a year-long UK tour from 2023 to 2025, which will include a month stop in Liverpool. According to WhatsOnStage , the multi-award-winning musical will visit 10 cities, beginning in Edinburgh in December next year and ending in Manchester in January 2025.

Based on Gregory Maguire’s classic novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda The Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Joe Mantello directs and Wayne Cilento choreographs the musical, which has a soundtrack by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman.

The musical is currently in its 17th year in the West End, where 11 million people have seen it. The new tour will also coincide with the filming and production of the two-part Wicked movie , with the big-screen versions of the performance planned to premiere in 2024 and 2025.

Wicked ‘s UK and Ireland executive producer Michael McCabe said: "We’re delighted to be embarking on this third tour of the UK and Ireland and taking Wicked back to 10 incredible theatres in England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland where sold-out audiences previously greeted us so ecstatically. We’re excited to have this opportunity to share once again the spectacle, magic and emotion that has created unforgettable memories for audiences everywhere."

How to get Wicked tickets

Tickets for the fresh run of shows can be purchased through ATG from June 8, 2023.

Wicked UK and Ireland full tour dates

Edinburgh Playhouse - December 7, 2023 to January 14, 2024 (public sale from December 8, 2022)

December 7, 2023 to January 14, 2024 (public sale from December 8, 2022) Bristol Hippodrome - January 23, 2024 to February 25, 2024 (public sale from January 30, 2023)

January 23, 2024 to February 25, 2024 (public sale from January 30, 2023) Birmingham Hippodrome - March 5, 2024 to April 7, 2024 (on sale in Spring 2023)

March 5, 2024 to April 7, 2024 (on sale in Spring 2023) Bradford Alhambra - April 16, 2024 to May 19, 2024 (on sale January 30, 2023)

- April 16, 2024 to May 19, 2024 (on sale January 30, 2023) Southampton Mayflower - May 23, 2024 to June 16 2024 (on sale January 30, 2023)

- May 23, 2024 to June 16 2024 (on sale January 30, 2023) Liverpool Empire – June 20, 2024 to July 14, 2024 (on sale June 8, 2023)

– June 20, 2024 to July 14, 2024 (on sale June 8, 2023) Dublin Bord Gais Theatre – July 23, 2024 to September 15, 2024 (on sale in 2023)

– July 23, 2024 to September 15, 2024 (on sale in 2023) Sunderland Empire – September 24, 2024 to October 20, 2024 (on sale June 8 2023)

– September 24, 2024 to October 20, 2024 (on sale June 8 2023) Cardiff Millenium Centre – October 24, 2024 to November 23, 2024 (on sale February 3, 2023)

– October 24, 2024 to November 23, 2024 (on sale February 3, 2023) Manchester Palace Theatre – December 3, 2024 to January 12, 2025 (on sale June 8, 2023)