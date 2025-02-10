Will Mellor and Ralf Little bring their hit Two Pints podcast to Liverpool Empire this November as part of their tour. Here's how to get your tickets.

Following two sell-out tours of their hugely successful Two Pints podcast, Will Mellor and Ralf Little are hitting the road again for their brand-new November Nonsense: Two Pints Podcast Live tour.

Throughout the noughties, the pair starred in the hit BBC show Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. The sitcom followed the lives of five 20-somethings in Runcorn, with Little featuring as Jonny Keogh from 2001 to 2006, and Mellor playing Gaz Wilkinson for the whole nine series.

Nine years after the show came to an end, the duo reunited and launched The Two Pints podcast in May 2020, which is now into its fifth series. Bringing the hilarious podcast to the stage, Little and Mellor will visit 12 venues across the UK this November, including the Liverpool Empire on November 6.

November Nonsense: Two Pints Podcast Live tour 2025 dates

Sat Nov 1 - The Alexandra, Birmingham

Sun Nov 2 - York Barbican, York

Thu Nov 6 - Liverpool Empire Theatre, Liverpool

Sat Nov 8 - Stockton Globe, Stockton

Sun Nov 9 - The Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow

Thu Nov 13 - Aviva Studios, Manchester

Fri Nov 14 - Reading Arts (The Hexagon), Reading

Sun Nov 16 - Dominion Theatre, London

Wed Nov 19 - The Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Thu Nov 20 - Sheffield City Hall, Sheffield

Fri Nov 21 - Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Sat Nov 22 - Stoke Regent Theatre, Stoke

Tickets for all 12 venues will be on sale from 10.00am on Friday, February 14 via Ticketmaster.