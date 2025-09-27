Liverpool will feature on your TV screens today.

Liverpool is the star of the latest episode of ITV’s You Bet!, airing on TV this evening (Saturday, September 27).

The fifth episode was filmed in front of the iconic Liver Building and will be available to watch on ITV at 6.00pm. Johnny Vegas and Stephen Mulhern were spotted filming for the gameshow in Liverpool city centre back in July, and the episode will also feature Will Best and Judi Love.

You Bet! On Tour - Liverpool. | ITV/Rollercoaster Television

The legendary programme was rebooted in 2024, after first launching in 1988. The new series, You Bet! On Tour, sees Stephen Mulhern leave the studio and go on tour across the country with a panel of celebrity guests.

The panel for the latest series includes former host Holly Willoughby , Johnny Vegas, Zoe Ball, Rob Beckett, Alex Brooker, Rylan Clark, Alesha Dixon, Alison Hammond, Babatunde Aléshé, Josie Gibson, Danny Jones, Eddie Kadi, Judi Love, Oti Mabuse, Nick Mohammed, AJ Odudu, Will Best, Greg Rutherford, Adam and Ryan Thomas, and Josh Widdicombe.