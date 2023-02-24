The Beatles Story are celebrating what would have been George Harrison's 80th birthday on Saturday, 25th February. There's a special panel discussion and Q&A session with Hare Krishna devotees who knew George personally, along with live music and workshop activities for all ages! George's Hare Krishna faith was an important part of his life and a major influence on his music.
Mother Goose comes to Liverpool’s Empire Theatre
Advertisement
Advertisement
Who puts a panto on in February? Ian McKellen and John Bishop do! They've joined forces to bring Mother Goose to Liverpool's Empire Theatre from Tuesday, 28 February, until Saturday, 4 March. So get ready for fairies with hefty vocal chords, puppets with tap dance qualifications and impeckably constructed mayhem that will quack up those aged between 3 to 103!
The Comedy of Errors (more or less) at Shakespeare North Playhouse
Shakespeare's most bonkers farce is brought to life in the eighties. Expect mistaken identity, theatrical chaos and belting musical numbers. Two rival states. Two sets of mismatched twins. One nutty day at the seaside. The Comedy of Errors (more or less) is coming to the Shakespeare North Playhouse from Friday, 3 until Saturday, 25 March.