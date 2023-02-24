The Beatles Story invites you to a ‘Pilgrimage for George’, Mother Goose comes to Liverpool’s Empire Theatre PLUS The Comedy of Errors (more or less) at Shakespeare North Playhouse

The Beatles Story are celebrating what would have been George Harrison's 80th birthday on Saturday, 25th February. There's a special panel discussion and Q&A session with Hare Krishna devotees who knew George personally, along with live music and workshop activities for all ages! George's Hare Krishna faith was an important part of his life and a major influence on his music.

Mother Goose comes to Liverpool’s Empire Theatre

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who puts a panto on in February? Ian McKellen and John Bishop do! They've joined forces to bring Mother Goose to Liverpool's Empire Theatre from Tuesday, 28 February, until Saturday, 4 March. So get ready for fairies with hefty vocal chords, puppets with tap dance qualifications and impeckably constructed mayhem that will quack up those aged between 3 to 103!

Most Popular

The Comedy of Errors (more or less) at Shakespeare North Playhouse