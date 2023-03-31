It’s the Easter half-term and time to keep the kids entertained while they are off school for two long weeks. Here’s our 60 second video guide to three must-do activities this half-term.
🎡 The Indoor Funfair is returning to Exhibition Centre Liverpool. The biggest indoor funfair in the UK is set across 90,000 sq. ft, with over 25 rides and attractions, including the Waltzer, Dodgems and Super Bob. That's on from Tuesday 4 April until Thursday 13 April.
Advertisement
Advertisement
🐰Egg hunts and Easter workshops are coming to the bombed out Church, with origami chick making on offer. Activity packs include dot-to-dot, colouring in, finding fun facts about the history of the church, an Easter word search and more! The egg trail within the walls of St Luke's has been designed by local schools. That's on from Saturday 1 April until Saturday 8 April.
🎭 Sleeping Beauty is the Epstein Theatre's Easter pantomime. The story follows Princess Aurora, who is cursed by the evil fairy. Pricking her finger on a spinning wheel, The Princess is doomed to eternal sleep, which can only be broken by a kiss from her one true love. That runs from Friday 7 April until Sunday 16 April.