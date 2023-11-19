Your ultimate panto guide for Merseyside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's as British as fish and chips, Bank Holidays and the BBC - pantomime season is well and truly upon us. We have a special guide to the pantos and other festive theatre shows on offer in Merseyside this festive season. Oh no, we don't oh yes, we do!

Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum, there's GIANT amounts of festive fun at the Floral Pavillion with Jack and the Beanstalk. Starring Soap star Hayley Tamaddon as The Vegetable Fairy. She is best known for her roles in Emmerdale and Coronation Street as well as winning the fifth season of Dancing on Ice. This production is full of sparkling sets, lavish costumes, song and dance numbers and bags of audience participation. That runs until Sunday, 7th January at the New Brighton venue.

Shakespeare North Playhouse are taking visitors on a whirlwind adventure to the English Countryside this Christmas time with the help of Toad, Ratty, Mole and Badger! The Wind in the Willows is a timeless tale of friendship, courage, consequences and bravery. It features live music and is on at the Cockpit Theatre until Saturday, 13th January.

Aladdin is flying into St Helens Theatre Royal this Christmas. It is an adventure story of good triumphing over evil, with gorgeous sets, dazzling costumes and plenty of audience participation. Emmerdale star Liam Fox makes his panto debut in the role of the evil Abanazer, and panto royalty Leanne Campbell appears digitally as a magical 'Genie of the Mirror'. That runs until Sunday, 14th January.

Liverpool's Royal Court Christmas show is back with The Scouse Dick Whittington. There's a live band and some pretty rude words, so leave the kids at home for this one. That runs until Saturday 20th January.

The Everyman's Rock 'n' Roll panto will be Cinderella. While you might think you know the story, this is a fairy tale told in its own style! There will be outlandish and sparkling costumes, plenty of plot twists and surprises, and the show is bursting with rock and pop hits. That runs until Saturday, 20th January.

