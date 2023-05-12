Register
Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 12th May 2023, 14:08 BST

🇺🇦 Izyum to Liverpool is a multi-channel video installation by Ukrainian artist Katya Buchatska. Filmed in real-time, this is an extraordinary window into the journey of escape many Ukrainians have taken since the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022. The Installation, Commissioned for EuroFestival, is at Liverpool Cathedral until Friday, 19 May.

🥚Giant eggs designed by children across the Liverpool City Region and the Ukrainian community are displayed in Liverpool ONE. Inspired by the Eastern European tradition of egg painting, the designs reflect the culture and traditions of nations competing in the competition. Pysanka Eggs are on display until Sunday, 14 May.

🔥 Immerse yourself in the stories of artists on the frontline in Ukraine as you walk the streets of Liverpool With Fire and Rage. An immersive audio experience combines testimony with photography, visual art, poetry and music – all you need is a smartphone and headphones to explore the powerful role creativity plays in the face of invasion. Starting at the Everyman, at each point on the trail, is a QR code which can be scanned to unlock online content.

Related topics:LiverpoolCultureCommunityFire