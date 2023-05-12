🇺🇦 Izyum to Liverpool is a multi-channel video installation by Ukrainian artist Katya Buchatska. Filmed in real-time, this is an extraordinary window into the journey of escape many Ukrainians have taken since the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022. The Installation, Commissioned for EuroFestival, is at Liverpool Cathedral until Friday, 19 May.

🥚Giant eggs designed by children across the Liverpool City Region and the Ukrainian community are displayed in Liverpool ONE. Inspired by the Eastern European tradition of egg painting, the designs reflect the culture and traditions of nations competing in the competition. Pysanka Eggs are on display until Sunday, 14 May.

