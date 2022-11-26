We have all of the details in your latest What's On Guide

Love Actually In Concert is coming to the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on Monday, 28 November. Directed by Richard Curtis and originally released in cinemas in 2003, Love Actually tells ten separate yet interweaving stories of love around Christmas time. A full, live orchestra will perform Craig Armstrong's evocative score, with the film being projected onto a huge screen.

Westlife bring their tour to the M&S Bank Arena

Westlife are coming to the M and S Bank Arena on Wednesday, 30 November. Performing their greatest hits 'Swear it Again', 'Flying Without Wings' and 'World of our Own' as well as songs from their upcoming new album 'Wild Dreams'. Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian have sold five million concert tickets worldwide and counting.

Shrek The Musical at the Liverpool Empire theatre