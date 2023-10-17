Here is a collection of photographs, showing how Lord Street has evolved and changed over the last three hundred years.

One of Liverpool city centre’s main shopping districts, Lord Street has been a popular shopping destination for centuries.

Despite being a rather short street, it is filled with charm and continues to be home to a number of retail stores, coffee shops and food joints.

However, Lord Street has certainly changed over the years, with a number of stores coming and going.

1 . Lord Street throughout history The Don clothing store stands on the corner of Paradise Street and Lord Street. It’s now a McDonalds circa 1900. (Photo by London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Getty Images

2 . Lord Street throughout history An electric tram on Lord Street, central Liverpool, circa 1900. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

3 . Lord Street throughout history Lord Street, 2010. Photo: Chris Whippet, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons