Liverpool is the place to go for a fantastic meal, with a large number of independent and chain restaurants offering a range of cuisines.

Although the city centre has become even more of a foodie-hotspot in recent years, it has always been home to amazing restaurants that gained a cult following.

Sadly, a lot of the city’s original eateries are no longer open, but they still in live on in the memories of local residents.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers which restaurants they would bring back if they could and received many suggestions. From Uncle Sam’s to Berni Inn, these are the eateries locals miss the most...

1 . Asha Asha was Liverpool city centre’s first curry house, opening back in 1964. It has now sadly been closed for over a decade. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Berni Inn Berni Inn was a chain of steakhouses, established in 1955. Several branches opened in Merseyside, including on Liverpool’s Pier Head and in Southport. The company was sold to Whitbread in 1995, who converted the venues into Beefeater restaurants. (Chesterfield’s old Berni Inn pictured). Photo: Derbyshire Times/Chesterfield Library

3 . Buca di Bacco Buca di Bacco was located on Harrington Street and served a range of Italian dishes. It closed in 2010. Photo: Google Street View

4 . Caesar’s Palace, Renshaw Street Caesar’s Palace was a popular Italian restaurant on Renshaw Street, serving up pizza, pasta and more. It closed its doors in 2008, leaving many people disappointed. Photo: Google Street View

