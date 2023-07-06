Liverpool nostalgia: 10 lost restaurants our readers wish they could bring back
From Uncle Sam’s to Frank’s Cafe, these are the eateries locals miss the most...
Liverpool is the place to go for a fantastic meal, with a large number of independent and chain restaurants offering a range of cuisines.
Although the city centre has become even more of a foodie-hotspot in recent years, it has always been home to amazing restaurants that gained a cult following.
Sadly, a lot of the city’s original eateries are no longer open, but they still in live on in the memories of local residents.
We asked LiverpoolWorld readers which restaurants they would bring back if they could and received many suggestions. From Uncle Sam’s to Berni Inn, these are the eateries locals miss the most...