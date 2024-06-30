Dogs Trust Merseyside has dozens of amazing dogs up for adoption in Liverpool and Merseyside.
With more than 60 dogs and puppies at the Liverpool shelter currently looking for homes, there is no need to buy a new companion when you could save a rescue dog and provide them with a forever home.
Here we have 11 gorgeous dogs in need of a home in time for summer. Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Macy
Macy is a crossbreed puppy looking for a patient home as the only dog. She can walk with calm dogs out on walks however will need her socialising built up. Any children in the home will need to be over the age of 14 years old. She is not house trained and will require all her foundation training. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Blue
Blue is an American Bully Pocket cross who can live with children over the age of 10 but will need to be the only pet. He shouldn't be left by himself for very long and may not be house trained. Blue has some mild hip dysplasia. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Inka
Inka is a crossbreed puppy who can live with cats and dogs, and would actually be better with another dog. She can also live with children around the age of 10, is house trained but may need to get used to a new routine at home. Inka needs a home away from busy roads, and not to be left alone for any lengthy periods of time initially. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Chyna
Chyna is a fun loving four year old Bulldog who is desperate for some home comforts. She's been used to living outside in a kennel, and can't wait to get a soft bed in her own cosy home. She can live with children over the age of ten, but will need to be the only pet at home. She may need some help with house training. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.