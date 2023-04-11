Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
1 hour ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
1 hour ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
2 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
3 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
3 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation

11 pictures of the Liverpool Garden Festival in 1984

Take a trip down memory lane with these archive pictures of Liverpool’s International Garden Festival, including the Yellow Submarine and Blue Peter red dragon slide.

By Dominic Raynor, Emma Dukes
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:19 BST

Liverpool’s Festival Gardens was a jewel in the crown of the city when it opened as part of the International Garden Festival celebrations launched by Queen Elizabeth II in 1984.

A photo next to the iconic Yellow Submarine was a rite of passage for Scousers of a certain age - along with a ride down the red dragon slide.

Although the Festival Gardens is now home to a beautiful park, the site of the actual festival was left in a terrible state.

It has since been derelict for over thirty-years and Liverpool Council have been working to transform the site from landfill to 1,500 brand new homes, although costs have spiralled above the budgeted figure of £52 million.

But we have dipped into the archive to take a look back at the heydey of Festival Gardens, to bring back some nostalgia whilst we wait for the site to be transformed once again.

The Yellow Submarine at Liverpool’s International Garden Festival in the 1980s. Image: John Jennings/wikimedia

1. The Yellow Submarine at Liverpool’s International Garden Festival in the 1980s. Image: John Jennings/wikimedia

The Yellow Submarine at Liverpool’s International Garden Festival in the 1980s. Image: John Jennings/wikimedia

Image: John Firth/Wikimedia

2. Liverpool International Garden Festival, 1984

Image: John Firth/Wikimedia

Image: Gerald England/Wikimedia

3. A man on stilts at the Liverpool International Garden Festival, 1984

Image: Gerald England/Wikimedia

Image: Chris Denny/Wikimedia

4. The Liverpool Falls at the Liverpool Garden Festival, 1984

Image: Chris Denny/Wikimedia

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Elizabeth IIHome