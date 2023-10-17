11 wonderful photos of Liverpool and Merseyside during autumn captured by you
These beautiful photographs truly capture what autumn is like in and around Liverpool.
Autumn is well and truly here, with crispy, brown leaves scattered around Liverpool and the wind packing quite the chill. But, even with darker nights and cold weather, Merseyside is absolutely lovely during autumn, and we have the pictures to prove it.
Our readers have been out and about taking beautiful photos and have shared some of their best snaps - which we think truly capture what autumn is like here on Merseyside.
From Wallasey to Liverpool, here are a collection of some beautiful, autumnal images, taken by local residents. We’re pretty certain you’re going to be impressed.