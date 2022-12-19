Register
A view of the corner of Whitechapel in 1900.

Liverpool history: 13 fascinating photos capturing city life in the Victorian era and beyond

In the days before high street chain stores and slick new shopping destinations like Liverpool ONE, the city was peppered with now forgotten department stores and independent shops.

By Dominic Raynor
4 hours ago

With High Street stores facing ever increasing pressures from online retailers and home delivery services it was heartening to hear this week that Liverpool remains a prime hub for shopping enthusiasts.

National data shows the city centre - including Bold Street, Church Street, Whitechapel and Lord Street - has fewer empty stores than other areas across the country, while Liverpool ONE bucked the downward retail trend this festive season despite the cost of living crisis.

It highlights the city ability to evolve to survive. We have taken the opportunity to celebrate some famous and forgotten Liverpool retail institutions and traditions with a nostalgic look back at how we used to shop in generations gone by, on Church Street, Lord Street and beyond.

1. Bon Marche department store

Founded in 1878, Bon Marché was modelled on its famous namesake in Paris and featured French fashions, perfumes and accessories. Pictures here in 1895, it was acquired by John Lewis in 1961. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2. Jaeger

An early Jaeger fashion outlet stands on the corner of Church Street (far left), circa 1903. (Photo by London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

3. Hope Bros

Hope Bros stands on the corner of Lord Street and Whitechapel circa 1900. (Photo by London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

4. T.R. Russell

Renowned watchmakers T.R. Russell, “Maker to the Queen”, stands on Church Street in 1890. (Photo by London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

