14 photos to take you back to Liverpool in the 1980s

These fantastic photos provide a fascinating glimpse into an eventful decade in the city.

The photos featured in this gallery take you on a whistle stop tour of life in and around the city during the 1980s, a decade which saw the Toxteth riots, Liverpool FC conquer the footballing world and Diana, Princess of Wales enjoy the Grand National.

It was a time of great social upheaval as Liverpool suffered badly during a countrywide recession. However, from the late 1980s, the city started to fight back as the development of the dock areas helped reinvigorate the region.

Here, we take a nostalgic look back through the decade in no particular order, with some photos from the archives.

1 . 1986 Children play street football - a common sight in the 80s

2 . 1988 There was certainly no Slug and Lettuce on North John Street back in 1988.

3 . 1981 A group of youths standing on a street corner in the Toxteth.

4 . 1986 The Albert Dock looked very different, even though redevelopment of the area had already begun.