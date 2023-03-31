Register
14 photos to take you back to Liverpool in the 1980s

These fantastic photos provide a fascinating glimpse into an eventful decade in the city.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 31st Mar 2023, 18:28 BST

The photos featured in this gallery take you on a whistle stop tour of life in and around the city during the 1980s, a decade which saw the Toxteth riots, Liverpool FC conquer the footballing world and Diana, Princess of Wales enjoy the Grand National.

It was a time of great social upheaval as Liverpool suffered badly during a countrywide recession. However, from the late 1980s, the city started to fight back as the development of the dock areas helped reinvigorate the region.

Here, we take a nostalgic look back through the decade in no particular order, with some photos from the archives. If you have a memory or photo you’d like to share, email us at [email protected]

Children play street football - a common sight in the 80s

1. 1986

Children play street football - a common sight in the 80s

There was certainly no Slug and Lettuce on North John Street back in 1988.

2. 1988

There was certainly no Slug and Lettuce on North John Street back in 1988.

A group of youths standing on a street corner in the Toxteth.

3. 1981

A group of youths standing on a street corner in the Toxteth.

The Albert Dock looked very different, even though redevelopment of the area had already begun.

4. 1986

The Albert Dock looked very different, even though redevelopment of the area had already begun.

