14 photos to take you back to Liverpool in the 1980s
These fantastic photos provide a fascinating glimpse into an eventful decade in the city.
The photos featured in this gallery take you on a whistle stop tour of life in and around the city during the 1980s, a decade which saw the Toxteth riots, Liverpool FC conquer the footballing world and Diana, Princess of Wales enjoy the Grand National.
It was a time of great social upheaval as Liverpool suffered badly during a countrywide recession. However, from the late 1980s, the city started to fight back as the development of the dock areas helped reinvigorate the region.
Here, we take a nostalgic look back through the decade in no particular order, with some photos from the archives. If you have a memory or photo you’d like to share, email us at [email protected]
