Outsiders probably don’t even know they’re being insulted.

We all know Liverpool is a pretty special place, with an iconic accent and unique dialect. And, you best believe we’ve got some of the funniest and best insults around.

However, if you’re not from Merseyside, you probably have no idea that you’re even being insulted.

From phrases you probably head your granddad use, to some more unique and modern slurs, here are some of the most iconic Scouse insults, guaranteed to confuse an outsider.

1 . Divvy ‘Divvy’ or ‘div’ means some a bit stupid. It can sometimes be used in a jokey way - ‘You absolute divvy’ Photo: Dominic Raynor

2 . Whopper Someone who’s made a mistake or done something idiotic. Photo: RealPeopleStudio - stock.adobe.c

3 . Melt Melt is another word for idiot, or for someone who doesn’t have a backbone.

4 . Ming Usually used to call someone annoying or idiotic, my best friend calls me a ‘ming’ every time I apologise without needing to. Photo: deagreez - stock.adobe.com