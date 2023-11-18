1 . Ye Hole In Ye Wall, Hackins Hey Street

Ye Hole in Ye Wall is Liverpool’s oldest pub, serving pints to the city since 1726. It was built on the site of an old quaker graveyard and is said to be the last pub to allow women, in 1977. The hidden tavern is based on Hackins Hey Street and appears to have got its name for being located down the narrow alleyway. The 18th-century tavern has old photos on the walls, plus live music, real ales, pies and baguettes. Photo: Google