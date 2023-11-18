These unique and historic watering holes have fascinating back stories, particularly about how they got their names and the types or people who frequented them.
But they all have one thing in common: they have withstood the test of time. Most have been serving customers for over 200 years and show no signs of closing any time soon.
Below are Liverpool’s oldest pubs, filled with beautiful architecture, history and even visited by some local legends.
1. Ye Hole In Ye Wall, Hackins Hey Street
Ye Hole in Ye Wall is Liverpool’s oldest pub, serving pints to the city since 1726. It was built on the site of an old quaker graveyard and is said to be the last pub to allow women, in 1977. The hidden tavern is based on Hackins Hey Street and appears to have got its name for being located down the narrow alleyway. The 18th-century tavern has old photos on the walls, plus live music, real ales, pies and baguettes. Photo: Google
2. Thomas Rigby’s, Dale Street
The original building carries the date 1726, but the present building on the site probably dates to 1852. The historic venue serves cask beers and traditional pub grub, and bears the name of wine and spirit dealer, Thomas Rigby. Parts of the interior have been renovated, but the Nelson Room, with its oak panelled walls and brick fireplace remains impressive. CAMRA said: “The regular beers on handpump come from the pub’s owner, Okell’s. The old coaching inn courtyard for outdoor drinking is shared with sister pub Lady of Mann.” Photo: Google
3. Ye Cracke, Rice Street
Ye Cracke on Rice Street is a 19th-century pub, where John Lennon used to go when he was in art school nearby, even taking Cynthia, his first wife, there on their first date. Filled with Beatles memorabilia, it’s a pilgrimage for fans of the Fab Four as well as a watering hole popular with locals. It is said to have opened in 1825. Photo: Google Street View
4. Roscoe Head, Roscoe Street
The Roscoe Head is one of the ‘Famous Five’ pubs that have featured in every edition of the Camra Good Beer Guide. It is named after historian William Roscoe and opened in the 1830s. It's a compact, traditional pub with a bar and snug, serving hand-pulled beers and simple bar food/snacks. Photo: Wikimedia Commons