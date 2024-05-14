15 perfect pictures showing spring has sprung in Liverpool and Merseyside - captured by you

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 14th May 2024, 17:06 BST

Merseyside residents captured these fantastic photos showcasing the beautiful spring sunshine, wildlife and the Northern Lights.

Following a wet and gloomy April, it finally feels like spring has arrived. May brought glorious sunshine to Liverpool and we even got to see the beautiful Northern Lights in the skies above the city.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to send in their best spring snaps and were presented with a range of beautiful photographs, from the Aurora Borealis over Wirral to bright pink blossoms in Liverpool.

All of the images we received were fantastic and truly showcase just how beautiful Merseyside is. So, without further a do, here are a range of wonderful photographs, taken by you...

Incredible photo of Birkenhead Park by Jan Connor.

1. Spring 2024 in Liverpool and Merseyside

Incredible photo of Birkenhead Park by Jan Connor. Photo: Jan Connor

Victoria Park in St Helens in bloom. Beautiful image by Louise Claire.

2. Spring 2024 in Liverpool and Merseyside

Victoria Park in St Helens in bloom. Beautiful image by Louise Claire. Photo: Louise Claire

A stunning churchyard in Wallasey, beautifully shot by Kimberley Phillips.

3. Spring 2024 in Liverpool and Merseyside

A stunning churchyard in Wallasey, beautifully shot by Kimberley Phillips. Photo: Kimberley Phillips

The Northern Lights over Wirral. Beautifully captured by Nathan Fairbrother.

4. Spring 2024 in Liverpool and Merseyside

The Northern Lights over Wirral. Beautifully captured by Nathan Fairbrother. Photo: Nathan Fairbrother

