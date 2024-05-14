Following a wet and gloomy April, it finally feels like spring has arrived. May brought glorious sunshine to Liverpool and we even got to see the beautiful Northern Lights in the skies above the city.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to send in their best spring snaps and were presented with a range of beautiful photographs, from the Aurora Borealis over Wirral to bright pink blossoms in Liverpool.

All of the images we received were fantastic and truly showcase just how beautiful Merseyside is. So, without further a do, here are a range of wonderful photographs, taken by you...

1 . Spring 2024 in Liverpool and Merseyside Incredible photo of Birkenhead Park by Jan Connor. Photo: Jan Connor

2 . Spring 2024 in Liverpool and Merseyside Victoria Park in St Helens in bloom. Beautiful image by Louise Claire. Photo: Louise Claire

3 . Spring 2024 in Liverpool and Merseyside A stunning churchyard in Wallasey, beautifully shot by Kimberley Phillips. Photo: Kimberley Phillips