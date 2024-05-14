Following a wet and gloomy April, it finally feels like spring has arrived. May brought glorious sunshine to Liverpool and we even got to see the beautiful Northern Lights in the skies above the city.
We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to send in their best spring snaps and were presented with a range of beautiful photographs, from the Aurora Borealis over Wirral to bright pink blossoms in Liverpool.
All of the images we received were fantastic and truly showcase just how beautiful Merseyside is. So, without further a do, here are a range of wonderful photographs, taken by you...
