Liverpool retro: 17 photos of American and Canadian troops in Liverpool during the First World War

Take a look at these century-old photos showing allies supporting Liverpool during the First World War.

By Emma Dukes
Published 9th Oct 2023, 16:31 BST

Liverpool played an important role in the First World War, with hundreds of convoys sailing to and from the port in order to keep Britain supplied with food.

Thousands of Liverpool men signed up to support Britain in WWI, both in the army and in the Royal Navy, and sadly, over 13,000 local lives were lost.

It wasn’t just British troops supporting our city though, with hundreds of thousands of American men passing through Liverpool during the Great War, which began on 28 July 1914 and ended on 11 November 1918.

It was the busiest port in the UK to receive U.S. troops and supporters. Canadian soldiers were also deployed in the city, with huge ships carrying troops to and from the docks.

Take a look at these century-old photos, showing Canadian and U.S. troops in Liverpool during WWI.

The arrival of American troops at Liverpool in 1918.

The arrival of American troops at Liverpool in 1918. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Refreshments for newly arrived U.S. soldiers at the American Y.M.C.A. in Liverpool. September 1918.

Refreshments for newly arrived U.S. soldiers at the American Y.M.C.A. in Liverpool. September 1918. Photo: A. R. Coster/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

Canadian troops boarding the Canadian Pacific liner Empress of Britain at Liverpool Docks.

Canadian troops boarding the Canadian Pacific liner Empress of Britain at Liverpool Docks.

A little old lady kisses the hand of an American soldier marching through Liverpool during the First World War.

A little old lady kisses the hand of an American soldier marching through Liverpool during the First World War. Photo: A. R. Coster/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

