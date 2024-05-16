While I’m definitely not looking forward to being surrounded by wasps and boiling in my non-air-conditioned flat, Liverpool is truly something else during the summer and I can’t wait for sunset walks, festivals and the buzz of tourists.
The warmer months see a host of free activities take place around the city, including the incredible Africa Oye festival at Sefton Park, and offers the opportunity to visit other parts of Merseyside - from beautiful beaches to popular ice cream shops.
It was difficult to choose my favourite things about summer in Liverpool but here are some of those I’m most looking forward to and some of my favourite places that are even better when the sun is shining. Let me know about your best-loved places and activities in the comments.
1. Sunny days on Lark Lane
I visit Lark Lane regularly regardless of the weather but, it's amazing during summer. Iced coffees from Doogles, vegan ice cream from Gelato and a drink in the sun at Petit Cafe - I can't wait. Photo: Emily Bonner
2. Tackling the inflatable aqua park with beautiful views of Liverpool
So our video journalist, Emily, and I visited Liverpool Watersports Centre recently and she got to try out their incredible aqua park. Sadly, I was camera woman for the morning and didn't give it a go, so when the weather is warmer I'll be heading down with some friends to tackle it myself. The views from the centre are just gorgeous - with the Liverpool Cathedral to the right and the docks to the left. Photo: Local TV
3. Drinks at the Botanical Garden
The Botanical Garden on New Bird Street is my all-time favourite place for outdoor drinks in Liverpool. It recently reopened for the spring and summer but I can't wait for hotter temperatures and a gin tin. Photo: Emma Dukes
4. Ice cream at Parkgate
Okay so Parkgate isn't in Liverpool but it isn't summer is you don't go to Nicholls for an ice cream and sit and eat it on the wall. Photo: Stock Adobe/Amani A
