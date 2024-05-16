2 . Tackling the inflatable aqua park with beautiful views of Liverpool

So our video journalist, Emily, and I visited Liverpool Watersports Centre recently and she got to try out their incredible aqua park. Sadly, I was camera woman for the morning and didn't give it a go, so when the weather is warmer I'll be heading down with some friends to tackle it myself. The views from the centre are just gorgeous - with the Liverpool Cathedral to the right and the docks to the left. Photo: Local TV