20 magical photos take you back to Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool

As the 2024 Eurovision Grand Final in Malmo draws near, we have a taken a look back at Liverpool’s incredible time as host.

The UK hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in May last year, on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine. Liverpool was chosen as the host city and, as well as hosting the semi-finals and final at the M&S Bank Area, created a Eurovision Festival and EuroVillage that impressed visitors.

The city’s Eurovision offerings spanned multiple weeks and saw a number of brilliant art installations honouring Ukraine, including a beautiful songbird trail and a yellow and blue lambanana. Shops donned festive displays and main shopping streets were given a full makeover, ensuring the Eurovision spirit could be felt all around.

This year’s final will take place in Sweden’s Malmo on Saturday (May 11) and while Liverpool is holding a number of celebratory events, the city definitely feels much quieter than this time last year. As we’re feeling nostalgic, we have created a gallery showcasing Liverpool’s hugely successful time as Eurovision host city...

1 . Eurovision in Liverpool A Eurovision super-fan arrives at Lime Street Station ahead of the final. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

2 . Eurovision in Liverpool Eurovision fans enjoy the party atmosphere as they gather in Liverpool to watch the Eurovision Song Contest final on a giant screen in the Eurovision Village on May 13, 2023. Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

3 . Eurovision in Liverpool Gail showed her support for the UK ahead of the final. Photo: Emma Dukes

4 . Eurovision in Liverpool The Soloveiko Songbird trail in Liverpool city centre. Photo: Emma Dukes