20 magical photos take you back to Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool

As the 2024 Eurovision Grand Final in Malmo draws near, we have a taken a look back at Liverpool’s incredible time as host.
The UK hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in May last year, on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine. Liverpool was chosen as the host city and, as well as hosting the semi-finals and final at the M&S Bank Area, created a Eurovision Festival and EuroVillage that impressed visitors.
The city’s Eurovision offerings spanned multiple weeks and saw a number of brilliant art installations honouring Ukraine, including a beautiful songbird trail and a yellow and blue lambanana. Shops donned festive displays and main shopping streets were given a full makeover, ensuring the Eurovision spirit could be felt all around.
This year’s final will take place in Sweden’s Malmo on Saturday (May 11) and while Liverpool is holding a number of celebratory events, the city definitely feels much quieter than this time last year. As we’re feeling nostalgic, we have created a gallery showcasing Liverpool’s hugely successful time as Eurovision host city...
