22 old photos show what life was like in Liverpool during World War Two

These 80-year-old images show Liverpool and Merseyside throughout the Second World War, and the impact of bombings in the city.

Liverpool experienced its first air raid in August 1940 and became a regular target for bombings, which destroyed schools and thousands of family homes.

The ‘May Blitz’ of 1941 was the most concentrated series of air attacks on any British city outside of London, devastating people across Liverpool.

One of the most vivid symbols of the Blitz in Liverpool is what’s left of St Luke’s Church, now referred to by locals as ‘The Bombed Out Church’.

In true Scouse spirit though, the city pulled together to support one another throughout the devastation.

Take a look at this collection of images, showing what life was like in Liverpool during the Second World War.

1 . Wartime Liverpool A bombed junior school in Liverpool, after a German air raid during World War Two. Houses near the school were also damaged. Photo: Keystone/Getty Images

2 . Wartime Liverpool Nurses putting up Christmas decorations in their new home at St. Katherine ‘s College, Taggart Avenue, Liverpool in 1939. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

3 . Wartime Liverpool A fire engine which crashed into a bomb crater during an night-time air raid in Liverpool in 1940. Photo: Getty Images