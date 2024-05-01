Merseyside is constantly changing, with new developments being built, once-loved buildings being knocked down and residents’ ideas of fun differing from previous generations.

One thing that has remained though is our vast number of stunning beaches, which continue to see huge visitor numbers every summer. To celebrate our wonderful coastal areas, we have created a gallery filled with nostalgic pictures of Merseyside’s beaches over the last century - from Southport to Wallasey.

Some of the images date back more than 100 years and were taken before Merseyside was officially formed, but Liverpudlians have long flocked to the beautiful beaches surrounding the city.

Take a look at the photos below and let us know your fond memories of summertime at the beach.

1 . Southport Pleasure Beach, Southport (1970) Southport Pleasure beach in 1970. Photo: Archive

2 . Southport Pier, Southport (1890-1910) The entrance to Southport Pier which, when it opened, was the longest pier in England. Image dates back to between 1890 and 1910. Photo: Heritage Images/Getty Images

3 . Leasowe Beach, Wirral (2009) A man digs in the wet sand for cockles on a beach at Leasowe in 2009. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

4 . Egremont Promenade, Wirral (1898-1910) A view along Egremont Promenade towards New Brighton Tower. Photo: Heritage Images/Getty Images