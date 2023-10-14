Register
‘Yer ma sells Avon’ - 15 of the best and funniest Scouse insults everyone should know

Emma Dukes
Published 14th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST
We all know Liverpool is a pretty special place, with an iconic accent and unique dialect. And, you best believe we’ve got some of the funniest and best insults around.

However, if you’re not from Merseyside, you probably have no idea that you’re even being insulted.

From phrases you probably heard your granddad use, to some more unique and modern slurs, here are some of the most iconic Scouse insults, guaranteed to confuse an outsider.

1. Divvy

2. Face like a popped casey

3. Whopper

4. Melt

