2023 is almost over and our readers have taken some fantastic snaps over the last year.

As the new year looms and we prepare to wave goodbye to 2023, here at LiverpoolWorld we have been reflecting on the last twelve months.

We've experienced some pretty wild weather, from heavy snow in March to an early autumn heatwave, and Merseyside has played host to major events such as Eurovision and The Open.

Thinking about every that has happened on Merseyside in 2023 has us feeling nostalgic so we asked our readers to share their favourite photographs of the area, taken this year.

Below are a series of fantastic photographs taken by LiverpoolWorld readers in 2023, showcasing just how beautiful Merseyside is, as well as a couple of key moments captured by us.

1 . 2023 in poctures Battle of the Atlantic 80 captured by Ian Fairbrother. Photo: Ian Fairbrother

2 . 2023 in pictures Paddy's day takes over the city. Photo: Emma Dukes

3 . 2023 in pictures A beautiful sunny day at Crosby Beach, captured by Christine Mcguinness. Photo: Christine Mcguinness

4 . 2023 in pictures A misty day shot by Tracey Rennie. Photo: Tracey Rennie