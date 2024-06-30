We all know Liverpool is a pretty special place, with an iconic accent and unique dialect. And, you best believe we’ve got some of the funniest and best insults around.

However, if you’re not from the area, you probably have no idea that you’re even being insulted. If someone called you a ‘beaut’ in a different city it might mean something great, but over here we use it to refer to idiotic people.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers for their favourite insults that are unique to Liverpool and you didn’t disappoint. From phrases you probably heard your granddad use, to some more unique and modern put downs, here are some of the most iconic Scouse insults, guaranteed to confuse an outsider.

1 . Melt Melt is another word for idiot, or for someone who doesn't have a backbone.

2 . Divvy 'Divvy' or 'div' means some a bit stupid. It can sometimes be used in a jokey way - 'You absolute divvy'

3 . Yer ma sells Avon This is probably one of our favourites and you're guaranteed to see it scribbled on the doors of pub toilets.