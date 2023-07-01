The highly-praised airport initially opened back in 1933, with a different name.

Saturday marks 90 years of Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport, named by consumer guide Which? as one of the best airports in the UK.

Officially launching on July 1, 1933, it was opened with Charles Vane-Tempest-Stewart, the Secretary of State for air at a grand civic ceremony, followed by one of the largest air displays seen at the time.

Originally known as Speke Airport, Liverpool was one of the UK’s first airports and at the forefront of aviation in the region for many years.

There has been a lot of change over the past nine decades - both in terms of levels of business, the location of the terminal building and the runway.

The converted farmhouse that was originally used as the airport terminal, was replaced in the late 1930’s by the famous art deco terminal building and control tower, which has since become a hotel.

Today, passengers use the terminal that was officially opened by Her Majesty The Queen in 2002 and which has since undergone further developments to cope with the millions of passengers that now use.

In celebration of the 90th anniversary, a series of activities will take place at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, including the placing of a time capsule in the terminal, to be opened in 2058 on the airport’s 125th anniversary, a big birthday cake in the Departure Lounge with cupcakes for passengers to enjoy and a birthday DJ who’ll be playing popular songs throughout the day.

Take a look back at how the airport has changed over the years, and the famous faces who have boarded flights from Liverpool...

1 . 90 years of Liverpool Airport The original airport opened in 1933. Final touches to the sign. Photo: LJLA

2 . 90 years of Liverpool Airport Early flights at Liverpool Airport. Photo: LJLA

3 . 90 years of Liverpool Airport Pilots on the tailplane of a Hawker Hurricane MkI fighter on December 10, 1940 at Liverpool Airport. Photo: Getty Images

4 . 90 years of Liverpool Airport Four Czechoslovakian pilots pointing to their comrades in the sky at Speke, Liverpool, in 1940. Photo: Getty Images/Fox Studios