Cheapest petrol Liverpool: 14 of the cheapest petrol stations for unleaded and diesel in and around Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Feb 2025, 09:57 BST

Explore Liverpool's cheapest petrol stations as drivers pinch pennies during the cost of living crisis. Find where to fill up for the lowest price.

The ongoing cost of living crisis means many drivers are pinching their pennies and trying to get the best deals when it comes to fuel. With this in mind, we are looking at the cheapest places to fill up in Liverpool.

Using up-to-date figures from the Petrol Prices App, we have created a fuel report - with the help of Law Trucks - which looks at the cheapest petrol stations in and around Liverpool, based on the cost of unleaded petrol per litre and the cost of diesel per litre.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the cheapest places for fuel. Prices are correct as of February 7, 2025.

Costco Liverpool - 122.9p per litre for unleaded. 130.9p per litre for diesel. Costco membership required.

1. Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat), Liverpool L3 7HY

Costco Liverpool - 122.9p per litre for unleaded. 130.9p per litre for diesel. Costco membership required. | Google Street View

Go Kirkdale - 123.9p per litre for unleaded. 128.9p per litre for diesel.

2. Go Kirkdale, L4 3TL

Go Kirkdale - 123.9p per litre for unleaded. 128.9p per litre for diesel. | papzi - stock.adobe.com

Essar Brewster Street - 125.7p per litre for unleaded. 130.7p per litre for diesel.

3. Essar Brewster Street (Brewster Street Service Station), Liverpool L4 3TL

Essar Brewster Street - 125.7p per litre for unleaded. 130.7p per litre for diesel. | Essar

Asda Bromborough - 130.7p per litre for unleaded. 139.7p per litre for diesel.

4. Asda Bromborough, Wirral CH62 3QP

Asda Bromborough - 130.7p per litre for unleaded. 139.7p per litre for diesel. | Google Street View

