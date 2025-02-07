The ongoing cost of living crisis means many drivers are pinching their pennies and trying to get the best deals when it comes to fuel. With this in mind, we are looking at the cheapest places to fill up in Liverpool.

Using up-to-date figures from the Petrol Prices App, we have created a fuel report - with the help of Law Trucks - which looks at the cheapest petrol stations in and around Liverpool, based on the cost of unleaded petrol per litre and the cost of diesel per litre.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the cheapest places for fuel. Prices are correct as of February 7, 2025.

1 . Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat), Liverpool L3 7HY Costco Liverpool - 122.9p per litre for unleaded. 130.9p per litre for diesel. Costco membership required. | Google Street View

2 . Go Kirkdale, L4 3TL Go Kirkdale - 123.9p per litre for unleaded. 128.9p per litre for diesel. | papzi - stock.adobe.com

3 . Essar Brewster Street (Brewster Street Service Station), Liverpool L4 3TL Essar Brewster Street - 125.7p per litre for unleaded. 130.7p per litre for diesel. | Essar

4 . Asda Bromborough, Wirral CH62 3QP Asda Bromborough - 130.7p per litre for unleaded. 139.7p per litre for diesel. | Google Street View