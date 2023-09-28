Register
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

Liverpool retro: Decade-old images show what it used to be like to work at famous Liverpool factory

The Aintree site was the first ever Jacob’s factory built in England and has been operating since 1914.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 28th Sep 2023, 14:15 BST

Back in 1914, Jacob’s opened its first ever British factory in the heart of Merseyside, and it is still operating today. But, what has changed at the Aintree site over the last century?

The factory on Long Lane is still the primary producer of popular Jacob’s products in the UK, including Cream Crackers and Twiglets, producing around 4,000 tonnes of crackers each year.

Decade-old images show how the factory operated back in the 1920s, and it sure is a little different to now...

circa 1926: An automatic cutting machine in the W. & R. Jacobs biscuit factory in Aintree, Liverpool.

1. Jacob’s Factory

circa 1926: An automatic cutting machine in the W. & R. Jacobs biscuit factory in Aintree, Liverpool. Photo: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

circa 1926: Cream crackers being automatically wrapped in moisture-proof, half-pound cartons.

2. Jacob’s Factory

circa 1926: Cream crackers being automatically wrapped in moisture-proof, half-pound cartons. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

1926: Workers label tins at the Jacob’s Biscuit factory in Aintree.

3. Jacob’s Factory

1926: Workers label tins at the Jacob’s Biscuit factory in Aintree. Photo: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

1926: Employees at work in one of the flour blending plants,

4. Jacob’s Factory

1926: Employees at work in one of the flour blending plants, Photo: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:England