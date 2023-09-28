The Aintree site was the first ever Jacob’s factory built in England and has been operating since 1914.

Back in 1914, Jacob’s opened its first ever British factory in the heart of Merseyside, and it is still operating today. But, what has changed at the Aintree site over the last century?

The factory on Long Lane is still the primary producer of popular Jacob’s products in the UK, including Cream Crackers and Twiglets, producing around 4,000 tonnes of crackers each year.

Decade-old images show how the factory operated back in the 1920s, and it sure is a little different to now...

1 . Jacob’s Factory circa 1926: An automatic cutting machine in the W. & R. Jacobs biscuit factory in Aintree, Liverpool. Photo: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

2 . Jacob’s Factory circa 1926: Cream crackers being automatically wrapped in moisture-proof, half-pound cartons. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

3 . Jacob’s Factory 1926: Workers label tins at the Jacob’s Biscuit factory in Aintree. Photo: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

4 . Jacob’s Factory 1926: Employees at work in one of the flour blending plants, Photo: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images