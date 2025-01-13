Dogs Trust’s Merseyside rescue centre is based in Whiston and serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 50 dogs in its kennels, who would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible.
A variety of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption, including Border Collies, Poodles, Huskies, Spaniels, Labradors and more. There are even a handful of adorable puppies ready to find homes.
Below are 11 of the rescue centre’s newest residents, who would love to find a permanent home in Liverpool or Merseyside. More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Mac - Border Collie
Mac is a Border Collie who needs a home with just adults, no children or other pets. He is used to humping when stressed and Dogs Trust are trying to reduce this behaviour but for the time being he cannot live with children because of it. Dogs Trust have very limited history for him and cannot guarantee that he is house trained. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Ebony - Poodle cross
Ebony is any older girl looking for a quiet life for her twilight years. She likes to meet new people but she really appreciates a slow approach, giving her time to suss them out. Ebony needs a home with no other pets and where any children are 14 and over. She is house trained but isn't used to being left alone. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Beauty - Border Collie
Beauty is a ten-year-old Border Collie. She can live with kids of high school age but needs to be the only pet. She is house trained and can be left alone for a couple of hours without worry. Beauty is currently in a foster home so is not at the rehoming centre. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Piper - Staffordshire Bull Terrier
Piper is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier. She is house trained but not used to being alone for more than an hour or so. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
