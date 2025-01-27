1 . Onyx - Labrador Retriever cross

Onyx is a Labrador Retriever cross. Onyx is looking for a cat free home where any children are over the age of 12. He could share his home with a suitably matched dog following a successful meet here at the centre. Onyx is house trained but will need somebody at home for most of the day as struggles being left alone. He is worried by loud noises and busy traffic so would love for his new home to be somewhere fairly quiet, away from any busy roads. | Dogs Trust Merseyside