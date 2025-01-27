Dogs Trust’s Merseyside rescue centre is located on Whiston Lane in Huyton (L36) and serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens. The charity can care for up to 85 dogs at any time, and currently has more than 50 adorable pups in its kennels, who would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible.
A variety of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption, including a Labrador, Cockerpoo, Siberian Husky, Greyhound, Poodle, Bichon Frise and more. There are even a handful of adorable puppies ready to find homes.
Below are 15 of the rescue centre’s newest residents, who would love to find a permanent home in Liverpool or Merseyside. The centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12–4pm. Wednesday and Friday mornings are by pre-arranged appointment only.
1. Onyx - Labrador Retriever cross
Onyx is a Labrador Retriever cross. Onyx is looking for a cat free home where any children are over the age of 12. He could share his home with a suitably matched dog following a successful meet here at the centre. Onyx is house trained but will need somebody at home for most of the day as struggles being left alone. He is worried by loud noises and busy traffic so would love for his new home to be somewhere fairly quiet, away from any busy roads. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Monty - Lhasa Apso
Monty is a Lhasa Apso who is is looking for a home with his sister Tilly, and can live with cats but no other dogs. Children must be over the age of 10. Both dogs are house trained and can be left for an hour or two without worry. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Thor - Cocker Spaniel cross
Thor is an eight-year-old Cocker Spaniel cross (Cockerpoo), who can live with other dogs but any children will need to be over 16. He has a history of guarding items and this needs to be managed at home. He is house trained but struggles being left by himself so will need someone at home with him most of the time. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Dan - Greyhound
Dan is a sweet Greyhound, looking for a home that he could potentially share with another well matched large/medium sized dog or fellow long leggy and where any children are over the age of 12. Dan will need an environment free from cats or any small fluffies. He will also need somebody home for much of the day to help him settle and work on his house training. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.