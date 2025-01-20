Dogs Trust’s Merseyside rescue centre serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 50 dogs in its kennels, who would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home and a loving family.
A variety of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption, including Labradors, Pomeranians, Spaniels, German Shepherds, Bulldogs and more. There are even a handful of adorable puppies ready to find homes.
Below are 16 of the rescue centre’s newest residents, who would love to find a permanent home in Liverpool or Merseyside. More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Onyx - Labrador Retriever cross
Onyx is a Labrador Retriever cross. He is looking for a cat free home where any children are over the age of 12. He could share his home with a suitably matched dog following a successful meet here at the centre. Onyx is house trained but will need somebody at home for most of the day as struggles being left alone. He is worried by loud noises and busy traffic so would love for his new home to be somewhere fairly quiet, away from any busy roads. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Mouse - Greyhound
Mouse is a Greyhound looking for a quiet home free from any other pets and where any children are over the age of 12, that she can share with her best friend Max. She is house trained and could be left for 3-4 hours without worry once settled. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Echo - German Shepherd
Echo is a German Shepherd looking for a home where he can be the only pet, and where any children are over the age of 12. He will need somebody at home as much as possible to help him settle and work on house training. He is very typical of his breed and would love a family who have breed experience. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Kaida - Chow Chow
Kaida is a Chow Chow who needs a home where there are no other pets and where everybody is over the age of 16. She will need somebody home for most of the day as Dogs Trust do not know if she will be house trained or not. Kaida has Leishmania, a microscopic parasite that is transmitted by sandflies, so cannot live with any other pets or any person that is immunocompromised in any way. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
