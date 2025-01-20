Dogs Trust Merseyside: 16 adorable rescue dogs and puppies looking for their forever homes in Liverpool

These adorable rescue dogs and puppies looking for loving homes in Liverpool and Merseyside.

Dogs Trust’s Merseyside rescue centre serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 50 dogs in its kennels, who would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home and a loving family.

A variety of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption, including Labradors, Pomeranians, Spaniels, German Shepherds, Bulldogs and more. There are even a handful of adorable puppies ready to find homes.

Below are 16 of the rescue centre’s newest residents, who would love to find a permanent home in Liverpool or Merseyside. More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.

1. Onyx - Labrador Retriever cross

2. Mouse - Greyhound

3. Echo - German Shepherd

4. Kaida - Chow Chow

