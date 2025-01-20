4 . Kaida - Chow Chow

Kaida is a Chow Chow who needs a home where there are no other pets and where everybody is over the age of 16. She will need somebody home for most of the day as Dogs Trust do not know if she will be house trained or not. Kaida has Leishmania, a microscopic parasite that is transmitted by sandflies, so cannot live with any other pets or any person that is immunocompromised in any way. | Dogs Trust Merseyside