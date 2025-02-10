Dozens of adorable dogs and puppies are looking for loving forever homes in Liverpool and Merseyside.

Dogs Trust’s Merseyside rescue centre is located on Whiston Lane in Huyton and serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens. The charity can care for up to 85 dogs at any time, and there are many who would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible.

A variety of dog breeds and ages are available for adoption, including a Labrador, Beagle, Cocker Spaniel, Siberian Husky and more. There are even a handful of gorgeous little puppies ready to find homes.

Below are 11 of the rescue centre’s adorable residents, who would love to find a permanent home in Liverpool or Merseyside.

The centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12–4pm. Wednesday and Friday mornings are by pre-arranged appointment only. More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.

1 . Ronnie - Cocker Spaniel Ronnie is a Cocker Spaniel. He is looking for a quiet, low-occupancy, adult home. He will need to be the only pet, and he is house trained and can be left alone for a couple of hours. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

2 . Jess - Labrador Retriever cross Jess is a Labrador Retriever cross. She needs a home where any children are 14 and over and she can be the only pet at home. She is house trained and can be left for an hour or two by herself. She has recurring ear infections due to the conformation of her ears. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

3 . Bella - Siberian Husky Bella is a Siberian Husky, estimated to be between one and two years old. Bella can live with children over the age of 10 but needs to be the only pet. She isn't fully house trained and will need someone at home with her to help her. | Dogs Trust Merseyside