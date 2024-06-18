The Liverpool we know and love today was originally founded by King John in 1207 and consisted of just seven medieval streets. Significantly growing throughout the years thereafter, it is now one of the UK’s most iconic cities, with a rich and vibrant history and culture.
While six of those original streets still exist today, the city has become famous for many other roads and thoroughfares - from areas made world famous by the Beatles to popular shopping locations. However, many don’t hold their original names, which were scrapped many moons ago.
There’s an array of reasons why a street names change, from logistical reasons, expansion of the city, the rise and fall of historic land owners and a host of other causes.
There is the potential for further changes too, with a number of the city’s street names linked to key figures in the slave trade. A special bronze plaque was unveiled on William Brown Street in April 2022 explaining the history behind the name and its origins with slavery.
It was one of ten streets named on a list submitted by Laurence Westgaph, a historian and founder of Liverpool Black History Research Group, under consideration for similar treatment, including Falkner Street, Bold Street, Parr Street and Colquitt Street.
But here, we take a journey to explore ten of Liverpool’s most iconic streets which no longer bear their original names and find out why (and when) there names were changed. From Frog Lane to Bonke Street, let us know how many you guessed.
