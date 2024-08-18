Remembering when a giant mechanical spider wandered the streets of Liverpool

Liverpool has welcomed many impressive visitors and hosted many fantastic events and, in 2008, a giant spider took over the city as part of its Capital of Culture celebrations.

The mechanical spider, La Princesse, was operated by a French theatre company and appeared on the side of Concourse House, near Lime Street station, before joining crowds on the ground. Created by François Delarozière and his company La Machine, the impressive arachnid weighed 37 tonnes and was 50 feet tall, and roamed the streets for five days.

While she was likely not favoured by those with a spider phobia, La Princesse charmed the city with many describing her as the ‘highlight of the Capital of Culture Celebrations’. Though she could only reach a speed of 2mph, she had plenty of tricks up her sleeve and even took a bath.

Here, we take a look back at La Princesse’s incredible time in Liverpool, from September 3 to September 7, 2008, and remember when people travelled from far and wide to see the spectacular spider.

La Princesse walks through crowds at the Albert Dock.

1. La Machine Giant Spider, 2008

La Princesse walks through crowds at the Albert Dock. | Andrew Yates/AFP via Getty Images

The giant mechanical spider sits on the side of the derelict Concourse tower in Liverpool city centre on on September 3, 2008.

2. La Machine Giant Spider, 2008

The giant mechanical spider sits on the side of the derelict Concourse tower in Liverpool city centre on on September 3, 2008. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The huge spider was created by French theatre company, La Machine.

3. La Machine Giant Spider, 2008

The huge spider was created by French theatre company, La Machine. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The spider was commissioned for the European Capital of Culture celebrations.

4. La Machine Giant Spider, 2008

The spider was commissioned for the European Capital of Culture celebrations. | Andrew Yates/AFP via Getty Images

