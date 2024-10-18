26 treasured historical pictures of Liverpool which journey through time to the 60s

The 1960s were a revolutionary time, with Britain recovering from the second World War and people beginning to feel liberated - and Liverpool was at the centre of it all.

It was the decade of Merseybeat, with the formation of the Beatles changing music forever, and the Cavern Club being a must-visit venue - as well as Goodison Park playing host to the World Cup and Bill Shankly leading Liverpool to success.

The city saw major reconstruction after being blitzed in World War II and the iconic Paddy's Wigwam was brought to life. Wirral Grammar's very own Harold Wilson became Prime Minister and Cilla Black topped the charts, achieving her first (and second) UK Number One. Ken Dodd and Jimmy Tarbuck brought laughs to many and thousands watched horses in action at Aintree.

Below is a series of nostalgic images, which truly showcase Liverpool and Merseyside throughout the swinging sixties.

1 . Liverpool, 1960s One of many densely populated, famous Everton districts that were demolished in the 1960s, Fairy Street was once full of terraced houses. Just off Netherfield Road, Fairy Street was part of the so-called slum clearances that affected more than 150,000 residents. While it is more than 60 years since the street disappeared off the map, Everton residents still remember it fondly, recalling visits to their grandparents’ houses. Image: Liverpool Central Library and Archives | Liverpool Central Library and Archives

2 . Liverpool, 1960s Actress Rita Tushingham being pushed around on a wheeled cart by a group of children, filming scenes for ‘A Taste of Honey’, Liverpool, 1960. | Getty Images

3 . Liverpool, 1960s The decorative gable at the centre of the Main Stand of Anfield in 1960. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images