26 treasured historical pictures of Liverpool which journey through time to the 60s

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 18th Oct 2024, 16:30 GMT

Discover a series of nostalgic images showcasing Liverpool's transformation through the swinging sixties, featuring landmarks, iconic moments, and local celebrities.

The 1960s were a revolutionary time, with Britain recovering from the second World War and people beginning to feel liberated - and Liverpool was at the centre of it all.

It was the decade of Merseybeat, with the formation of the Beatles changing music forever, and the Cavern Club being a must-visit venue - as well as Goodison Park playing host to the World Cup and Bill Shankly leading Liverpool to success.

13 photos to take you back to 1970s Liverpool

The city saw major reconstruction after being blitzed in World War II and the iconic Paddy's Wigwam was brought to life. Wirral Grammar's very own Harold Wilson became Prime Minister and Cilla Black topped the charts, achieving her first (and second) UK Number One. Ken Dodd and Jimmy Tarbuck brought laughs to many and thousands watched horses in action at Aintree.

Below is a series of nostalgic images, which truly showcase Liverpool and Merseyside throughout the swinging sixties.

One of many densely populated, famous Everton districts that were demolished in the 1960s, Fairy Street was once full of terraced houses. Just off Netherfield Road, Fairy Street was part of the so-called slum clearances that affected more than 150,000 residents. While it is more than 60 years since the street disappeared off the map, Everton residents still remember it fondly, recalling visits to their grandparents’ houses. Image: Liverpool Central Library and Archives

1. Liverpool, 1960s

One of many densely populated, famous Everton districts that were demolished in the 1960s, Fairy Street was once full of terraced houses. Just off Netherfield Road, Fairy Street was part of the so-called slum clearances that affected more than 150,000 residents. While it is more than 60 years since the street disappeared off the map, Everton residents still remember it fondly, recalling visits to their grandparents’ houses. Image: Liverpool Central Library and Archives | Liverpool Central Library and Archives

Actress Rita Tushingham being pushed around on a wheeled cart by a group of children, filming scenes for ‘A Taste of Honey’, Liverpool, 1960.

2. Liverpool, 1960s

Actress Rita Tushingham being pushed around on a wheeled cart by a group of children, filming scenes for ‘A Taste of Honey’, Liverpool, 1960. | Getty Images

The decorative gable at the centre of the Main Stand of Anfield in 1960.

3. Liverpool, 1960s

The decorative gable at the centre of the Main Stand of Anfield in 1960. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Rare photograph of The Beatles, with Pete Best on drums, playing at the Cavern Club in Liverpool in July 1961 - over a year before the band released their debut single Love Me Do.

4. Liverpool, 1960s

Rare photograph of The Beatles, with Pete Best on drums, playing at the Cavern Club in Liverpool in July 1961 - over a year before the band released their debut single Love Me Do. | Handout photo issued by Tracks Ltd / PA

