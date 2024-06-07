We’ve all got a story to tell about the crazy things we’ve witnessed on Church Street, but the history of the road itself tells even more outlandish tale.

Now one of the main shopping streets in the city centre, it’s lined with major retailers, peppered with street performers and is a major thoroughfare for revellers enjoying a night out on the town.

But the street has seen some major changes since its creation back in the 1700s. The very church it was named after was demolished in 1922, it’s been bombed, rebuilt, pedestrianised and usurped by the Liverpool One shopping complex and there are ambitious plans underway for a £100m revamp of one end of the street too - but it’s still going strong after more than 300 years.