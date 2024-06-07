We’ve all got a story to tell about the crazy things we’ve witnessed on Church Street, but the history of the road itself tells even more outlandish tale.
Now one of the main shopping streets in the city centre, it’s lined with major retailers, peppered with street performers and is a major thoroughfare for revellers enjoying a night out on the town.
But the street has seen some major changes since its creation back in the 1700s. The very church it was named after was demolished in 1922, it’s been bombed, rebuilt, pedestrianised and usurped by the Liverpool One shopping complex and there are ambitious plans underway for a £100m revamp of one end of the street too - but it’s still going strong after more than 300 years.
Here’s the fascinating history of Liverpool’s Church Street in 21 pictures.
1. The 300 year-old story of Liverpool’s Church Street
The intriguing history of one of Liverpool’s most iconic streets stretches all the way back to the 1700s. Photo: Getty Image & Google Street View
2. St Peter’s Church, Church Street (1800)
Church Street is named after St Peter’s Church, which was erected in 1700 and consecrated in 1704 - it is pictured here circa 1800. It was demolished in 1922 and its location is now marked by a bronze Maltese cross in the pavement. Photo: Henry S Young, Harold E Young, Ramsey Muir/Bygone Liverpool/Wikimedia
3. St Peter’s brass cross, Church Street
This brass Maltese cross outside the entrance to Keys Court, on Church Street, marks the site of the former St Peter’s Church. Photo: Rodhullandemu/wikimedia
4. Keys Court, Church Street (2020)
When the new Liverpool One shopping complex was opened in 2008 the Keys Court entrance on Church Street, where St Peter’s Church once stood, became a link between the old and the new. Photo: Rodhullandemu/wikimedia
