1 . Castle Street

Castle Street is one of the original seven medieval streets of Liverpool laid out in King John's charter in 1207. It get's its name from the stronghold built by the 4th Earl of Derby in 1232 to protect the new port town. Liverpool Castle stood in what is now called Derby Square, but was demolished in 1720. The Grade I-listed Liverpool Town Hall building now stands at the opposite end of a street lined with historic Victorian buildings. Castle Street was once a site for medieval fairs and craftsmen and is now a bustling food quarter with a European alfresco feel. | Google Street View