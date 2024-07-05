Whether you are a native or a tourist to our great city, some of Liverpool’s most well known streets can leave you wondering where they got their names from.
Some were made internationally famous by The Beatles, such as Penny Lane or Menlove Avenue, but the Fab Four didn’t name the roads, they just sang about them.
Many of the streets have impressive origin stories, which pay tribute to brilliant people, including a stow-away from Guyana who saved countless people from drowning in the docks and campaigned for swimming to be taught in Liverpool schools.
But some street names link back to the city’s dark history with the slave trade, while others are inspired by lords, merchants, landmarks and King John.
Here is a list of 20 of Liverpool’s most famous streets and how they got their names...
1. Castle Street
Castle Street is one of the original seven medieval streets of Liverpool laid out in King John's charter in 1207. It get's its name from the stronghold built by the 4th Earl of Derby in 1232 to protect the new port town. Liverpool Castle stood in what is now called Derby Square, but was demolished in 1720. The Grade I-listed Liverpool Town Hall building now stands at the opposite end of a street lined with historic Victorian buildings. Castle Street was once a site for medieval fairs and craftsmen and is now a bustling food quarter with a European alfresco feel. | Google Street View
2. Bold Street
Bold Street is named after Jonas Bold, who leased the land from Liverpool Corporation around 1785 to build houses. He is considered to be one of Liverpool’s most influential figures in the slave trade and became mayor in 1802. Before then, the street was originally laid out as a ‘ropewalk’ used to measure the standard length of rope needed for sailing ships. | Public domain
3. Mathew Street
The iconic Mathew Street was originally named Mathew Pluckington Street, after a famous merchant and land owner. It began life as a dirt track linking the city to the docks in the 1700s and was called Pluckington Alley for a time. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
4. Berry Street
Berry Street is in the Ropewalks area of the city centre and is named after dock engineer, Henry Berry, who lived on the street. Born in 1719, he built Salthouse Dock, George’s Dock and King’s Docks in Liverpool. | Андрей Бобровский/WikimediaCommons
