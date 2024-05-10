Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Join me as I make a splash at Liverpool Watersports Centre. They offer a variety of water-based activities with stunning views of the city's world-famous waterfront; it just might be one of the best ways to cool off as the weather starts to heat up, although they are open year-round.

Liverpool Watersports Centre offer various water-based activities, including kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, open water swimming, and you can even hop on a swan pedalo.

I chose to try out the Aqua Park, where you can conquer challenging obstacles, bounce on giant inflatables, and make a splash. Testing my agility and balance on the massive inflatable obstacle course was no mean feat, in fact, I think I'll bring a mate next time.

Centre manager Jon Hannaway told LiverpoolWorld: "It's just fun, isn't it? I look at it like going to the park; there's nothing better, especially on a day like today. You come down here, take a paddleboard or a kayak out with your family or your friends. You can go through the docks; see all the history of the waterfront, get fantastic views of the buildings through to the Royal Albert Dock. There's nothing better, and you come back feeling a bit more refreshed and de-stressed."

Based in Liverpool Queens Dock, and in the shadow of Liverpool's Three Graces, being down here really lets you see the city from a new perspective. It's a family-friendly environment with activities for kids and adults alike. With accessible facilities and adaptive equipment available, everyone is welcome to join in the fun.

More than 17,000 people took part in an activity at the Watersports Centre last year. Studies have shown how swimming and aquatic activity not only develop aerobic fitness but also contribute to physical, mental and social skills and well-being.