Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Budget 2023: Energy Price Guarantee to be extended to June
11 minutes ago 🔴 LIVE Budget 2023: Major change to free childcare imminent
1 hour ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
1 hour ago Who is on strike today? Teachers & junior doctors included
4 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
4 hours ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe

Lost Liverpool pubs: what became of them after they closed down - in pictures

These iconic watering holes closed their doors for good, but what happened to the sites afterwards?

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:29 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 10:50 GMT

Liverpool is home to some incredible pubs which have stood the test of time but, sadly, many of the city’s watering holes have closed their doors for good.

Several popular pubs, such as The Beehive and The Royal have closed to customers, but what has happened to them since?

- ‘The Big House’ to re-open soon after major refurb

- 13 of the last-standing ‘proper’ old school pubs still open in Liverpool - including Lion Tavern & Roscoe Head

Here, we take a look at some of Liverpool’s lost pubs and what the old sites are now being used for.

Once a popular pub, The Elm Tree was open from the 1980s and demolished in 2020.

1. The Elm Tree, Kirkdale...

Once a popular pub, The Elm Tree was open from the 1980s and demolished in 2020. Photo: Phil Nash/Wikimedia

The site has since had new houses built on it.

2. ...now new homes

The site has since had new houses built on it. Photo: Google

The New Penny Farthing was based next to St Johns and was a popular spot, despite being quite run down.

3. The New Penny Farthing, Roe Street...

The New Penny Farthing was based next to St Johns and was a popular spot, despite being quite run down. Photo: Wikimedia

In 2017, it was bought by Liverpool’s Royal Court and reopened as the Courtyard Bar & Kitchen.

4. ...cocktail bar and restaurant

In 2017, it was bought by Liverpool’s Royal Court and reopened as the Courtyard Bar & Kitchen. Photo: Courtyard Bar & Kitchen.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Pubs