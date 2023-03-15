These iconic watering holes closed their doors for good, but what happened to the sites afterwards?

Liverpool is home to some incredible pubs which have stood the test of time but, sadly, many of the city’s watering holes have closed their doors for good.

Several popular pubs, such as The Beehive and The Royal have closed to customers, but what has happened to them since?

Here, we take a look at some of Liverpool’s lost pubs and what the old sites are now being used for.

1 . The Elm Tree, Kirkdale... Once a popular pub, The Elm Tree was open from the 1980s and demolished in 2020. Photo: Phil Nash/Wikimedia

2 . ...now new homes The site has since had new houses built on it. Photo: Google

3 . The New Penny Farthing, Roe Street... The New Penny Farthing was based next to St Johns and was a popular spot, despite being quite run down. Photo: Wikimedia

4 . ...cocktail bar and restaurant In 2017, it was bought by Liverpool’s Royal Court and reopened as the Courtyard Bar & Kitchen. Photo: Courtyard Bar & Kitchen.