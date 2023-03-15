Lost Liverpool pubs: what became of them after they closed down - in pictures
These iconic watering holes closed their doors for good, but what happened to the sites afterwards?
Liverpool is home to some incredible pubs which have stood the test of time but, sadly, many of the city’s watering holes have closed their doors for good.
Several popular pubs, such as The Beehive and The Royal have closed to customers, but what has happened to them since?
Here, we take a look at some of Liverpool’s lost pubs and what the old sites are now being used for.
