As excitement spreads about plans for a brand-new train station in the heart of the Baltic Triangle, we have a taken a look at what our rail network used to look like, back when steam locomotives were the norm.

The pictures showcase long lost and forgotten scenes of the railways, some which have been lost to the history books, whilst others still provide crucial transport links across the city and beyond.

Stephenson's famous Rocket locomotive set a new benchmark for steam power when it won the Rainhill Trials of the Liverpool and Manchester Railway (L&MR) in 1829. Built for the trails, it brought together the newest innovations to produce the most advanced locomotive of the time.

The L&MR opened a year later in 1830, becoming the the world's first steam powered, inter-city railway line. Reducing journey times between Liverpool and Manchester to two hours, the line started at Crown Street - the original Liverpool terminus which was later replaced by Liverpool Lime Street.

In 1895 a line across the Liverpool dock estate opened, operated the Mersey Docks and Harbour Board , but many of its stations - including Liverpool Exchange railway station, Riverside, and Breck Road - have not been used for many moons. The disused Liverpool St James railway also closed in 1917 but is now set to be the home of the new Liverpool Baltic station should plans be approved.

Take a look at the gallery below to discover the first locomotive terminus right here in Liverpool, the long-gone overhead railway line, Wirral’s demolished train stations and platforms that ceased to exist as technology wiped out the steam train.

1 . Liverpool's old railways and steam trains Stephenson's Rocket was built for and won the Rainhill Trials of the Liverpool and Manchester Railway (L&MR) in 1829. The L&MR opened a year later, becoming the the world's first steam powered, inter-city railway line. | Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

2 . Liverpool's old railways and steam trains A porter directing a passenger on the platform of a station on the outskirts of Liverpool, circa 1890. | Hulton Archive/Getty Images

3 . Liverpool's old railways and steam trains The Stephenson locomotive, Northumbrian, hauling a train carrying passengers and a brass band in period costume in a Railway Pageant during centenary celebrations held by the London, Midland and Scottish Railway (LMS) in Liverpool on September 14, 1930. | S. R. Gaiger/Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

4 . Liverpool's old railways and steam trains Passing Birkenhead Town Station in 1967. The station closed in 1945 and the platforms were later demolished. | Alan Murray-Rust