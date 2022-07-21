Crime on the rise in Knowsley, official figures show

Crime has risen over the last year in Knowsley, official police records reveal.
Merseyside Police recorded 15,846 offences in Knowsley in the 12 months to March, according to the Office for National Statistics.
That was an increase of 20% compared to the previous year, when there were 13,242.
And, at 103.9 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 89.3.
Of the crimes recorded in the area over the last 12 months, 400 were sexual offences – an increase of 32% from the year before.
Meanwhile, violent crime has risen in the area, from 5,630 to 7,122 over this period.
One of the main factors behind this increase was the rise in stalking and harassment, which rose by 42%, from 1,881 incidents to 2,667.
Theft offences fell by 3, with 2,375 incidents recorded in the 12 months to March.
At 15.6 crimes per 1,000 people, that was lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 25.1.
Crimes recorded in Knowsley included:
400 sexual offences, a rise of 32%7,122 violent offences, a rise of 27%1,663 incidents of criminal damage and arson, up 6%1,382 drug offences, up 6%137 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, no change2,327 public order offences, up 56%2,375 theft offences, a slight decrease2,667 stalking and harassment offences, up 42%